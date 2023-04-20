Juneteenth22_1.JPG

Three students of the Academy of Liberal Arts at Newton High School walked at the head of the 2022 parade carrying the official Juneteenth Independence Day banner.

 Staff Photos: Alice Queen

COVINGTON — The Newton County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday, April 18, to contract with a nonprofit organization to plan and conduct a Juneteenth celebration on behalf of the county.

Following a spate of motions and substitute motions, commissioners settled on contracting with the Newton County Historical Committee on Black Heritage Preservation to plan and carry out the celebration. Commissioners approved the motion unanimously.

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

