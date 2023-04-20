...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Thursday April 20...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Thursday April 20.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be
unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit
prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early
evening when ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Weather Alert
...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR MOST OF NORTH AND WEST CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
southerly at 8 to 12 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
COVINGTON — The Newton County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday, April 18, to contract with a nonprofit organization to plan and conduct a Juneteenth celebration on behalf of the county.
Following a spate of motions and substitute motions, commissioners settled on contracting with the Newton County Historical Committee on Black Heritage Preservation to plan and carry out the celebration. Commissioners approved the motion unanimously.
The county will pay $10,000 to the committee, which is the same amount the county has agreed to contribute toward fireworks for the Fourth of July celebration.
The Committee on Black Heritage Preservation has previously sponsored a Juneteenth Parade in celebration of the day. Last year the county paid the permit fees for the parade. Committee CEO Mary James told commissioners that the city of Covington has agreed this year to provide the permits.
Juneteenth, which is an official state and federal holiday, observes the end of slavery in the U.S. and marks the day — June 19, 1865 — when news of emancipation reached people in the deepest parts of the former Confederacy in Galveston, Texas.
Although the Emancipation Proclamation, an executive order declaring that “all persons held as slaves” would be free, was signed by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863, and Gen. Robert E. Lee’s surrender in Appomattox, Va., marked the end of the Civil War in April of 1865, news spread slowly. When the announcement of freedom finally reached Galveston, Texas, newly liberated Blacks celebrated with prayer, dance and community feasts.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
