Harold Cooper.jpg

Harold Cooper

COVINGTON — Newton County commissioners voted 3-2 Tuesday to hire Harold Cooper, the current human resources director in Henry County, as the new county manager.

Commissioners Stan Edwards, Demond Mason and Ronnie Cowan voted in favor of Cooper, with Alana Sanders and J.C. Henderson opposed. Prior to the vote to hire Cooper, Sanders made a motion to hire Lucinda Babers, who was the other finalist for the position. That vote failed along the same 3-2 split. Babers was a finalist for the same position last year.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos