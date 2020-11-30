COVINGTON — Newton County will celebrate its bicentennial in 2021, and the county is inviting the community to a kick-off event Saturday from 1-4 p.m. in front of the Newton County Historic Courthouse.
On Dec. 24, 1821, the Georgia Legislature created Newton County out of Henry, Jasper and Walton counties.
Since then Newton County has grown to include six municipalities, seen the railroad system transform our agricultural economy, witnessed the creation of a major interstate connecting the county by a short drive to nearby cities, and embraced a diversity of people and cultures.
The Newton County Bicentennial Committee, appointed by Chairman Marcello Banes, has been working on ways to commemorate this milestone since early this year. The celebrations begin on Dec. 5 with an opportunity to safely gather with the Board of Commissioners and share the planned activities throughout 2021.
Join us at the Historic Courthouse to see the Newton County Parade float, receive giveaways marking 200 years of Newton County and find out how you can participate in the upcoming festivities.
The new year will bring opportunities to celebrate, honor the past 200 years of Newton County, reflect on a legacy and leave a new one.
For more information on Newton County’s 200th birthday visit https://www.co.newton.ga.us/504/Newton-County-200.
