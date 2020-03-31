COVINGTON — Improvements to the four-way stop intersection at Kirkland and Jack Neely roads are in the works.
Newton County commissioners have agreed to spend about $2.5 million in 2017 Special Purpose Local Options Sales Tax revenues for installation of a traffic signal and other improvements.
County engineer Chester Clegg told commissioners in March that he would prefer to have a roundabout installed at the intersection. However, because of the slope of Kirkland Road and some sight distance issues, he did not think that would be feasible.
Clegg said the intersection has been a bottleneck for years and will likely get worse due to plans to construct a 225-lot condominium development at the intersection. Clegg said the intersection is currently rated “D.” In two years, with the anticipated growth, he said it would likely be rate an “F.”
Traffic congestion is exacerbated by nearby Live Oak Elementary on Kirkland Road and a day care business and a small strip shopping center located at the intersection.
In other transportation news, Clegg told commissioners the Georgia Department of Transportation has agreed to replace the bridge over West Bear Creek on County Road 213.
Clegg said in March that the state was nearing completion on the engineering phase and moving toward right of way acquisition. He said the county owns the right of way on each side of the bridge and that the DOT was requesting temporary construction easements from the county. Commissioners agreed.
District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards said it should be noted that the state is funding the project with no local dollars required.
“I travel (the bridge) most days, and it’s scary; it’s kind of narrow,” Edwards said. “I think it is important that this is a county-owned bridge being replaced free of charge by the Georgia Department of Transportation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.