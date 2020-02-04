COVINGTON — Newton County is moving forward with plans for a single-county Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax earmarked for transportation projects — or TSPLOST.
Newton commissioners met last week with representatives from the county’s municipalities to outline the process to place a TSPLOST referendum on the November ballot. If the county is able to negotiate intergovernmental agreements with the cities on the distribution of the funds, it could collect a TSPLOST of up to 1%; without the intergovernmental agreements, the maximum that could be collected would be .75%.
According to County Manager Lloyd Kerr, at the 1 percent tax rate, a low estimate of TPLOST collections would be $45.9 million over a five-year period. Kerr presented a scenario in which the distribution of those funds would be based on the same formula used for the Local Option Sales Tax, as follows:
• Newton County - $34,425,000 (75%)
• Covington - $8,477,730 (18.47%)
• Oxford - $1,386,180 (3.02%)
• Porterdale - $940,950 (2.05%)
• Newborn - $380,970 (0.83%)
• Mansfield - $289,170 (0.63%)
If the county and cities are unable to reach an intergovernmental agreement, a low estimate of county collections at the .75% rate would be $34,425,000 over five years. By state law, each city would then receive an amount based on a three-year average of its transportation expenditures.
“I believe — and the board is in agreement on this — that this is an excellent way for us to fund our transportation needs,” said Kerr.
One priority the board has discussed is funding some sort of transit program within the county — whether that is a fixed route system, an on-demand service or a combination of the two.
The county is in the process of having a grant-funded transportation study conducted that will provide recommendations to the commissioners.
Kerr asked that the cities begin to consider their transportation project needs and meet again with the county in March to discuss projects and intergovernmental agreements.
If the initiative moves forward, the county would need to call for the referendum by early August in order to place it on the November ballot. If the TSPLOST is approved in November, collections would begin April 1, 2021.
