COVINGTON — Newton County will use $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for a list of capital expenditures that Interim County Manager Jarvis Sims called “critical.”

Commissioners approved the expenditures at their Nov. 1 meeting in a 3-2 vote after voting down an October proposal to spend $8.2 in ARPA funds on capital expenditures. District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason and District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders opposed the $5 million in spending, saying they felt there were state and grant dollars that could be accessed for the items on the list.

