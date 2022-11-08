COVINGTON — Newton County will use $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for a list of capital expenditures that Interim County Manager Jarvis Sims called “critical.”
Commissioners approved the expenditures at their Nov. 1 meeting in a 3-2 vote after voting down an October proposal to spend $8.2 in ARPA funds on capital expenditures. District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason and District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders opposed the $5 million in spending, saying they felt there were state and grant dollars that could be accessed for the items on the list.
Attorney Kennedy Shannon, who is consulting with the county on its ARPA allocations, said she had researched available infrastructure grants and found that most were earmarked for water infrastructure and broadband.
Sims reminded the board that when the fiscal year 2023 budget was approved, the board had voted to remove capital expenditures in order to reduce the budget and adopt the rollback millage rate.
“The $8.2 million in needs are still there; however, we thought it would be best to see if we could reduce that amount to address the critical needs within our county,” said Sims.
District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards made the motion to approve the $5 million in expenditures.
“I want to remind the board that we were very intentional last budget season to roll back our millage rate at the expense of some of our capital needs,” he said. “So next July, if we can’t get some of this ARPA money spent on infrastructure needs in terms of sheriff’s deputies’ cars and the other needs we have, we are going to be throwing it on the backs of taxpayers next July because these needs aren’t going away.”
The capital expenditures list is as follows:
• Animal Services - $18,000 for an automatic gate
• Clerk of Superior Court - $41,000 for historical indexing of real estate documents from 1822 to 1964 and $60,000 for additional storage
• Development Services - $35,000 for vehicles
• District Attorney - $45,000 for a vehicle
• Emergency Management - $45,000 for a vehicle
• Facilities - $150,000 for window replacement at the Historic Courthouse
• Fire Services - $48,000 for a rescue tool set, $33,000 for battery positive pressure fans, $60,000 for hoses and nozzles, $50,000 for a vehicle, and $50,000 for a van
• Information Systems - $750,000 for an Administration Building generatoror and building renovations
• Probate Court - $650,000 for courtroom renovation
• Public Works - $90,000 for a tractor, $350,000 for a Gradall, $90,000 for a broom sweeper and $190,000 for a broom mower
• Recreation - $75,000 for the Miracle Field, $20,000 for new floors at the Nelson Heights Community Center, $150,000 for restrooms at Nelson Heights
• Senior Services - $5,000 for fans and heaters for seniors, $210,000 for vans
• Sheriff’s Office - $710,000 for vehicles and $710,000 for building repairs
• Tax Assessor’s Office - $35,000 for vehicles
• Tax Assessor and GIS - $60,000 for oblique imagery software
• Tax Commissioner - $20,000 for a new ticket system
