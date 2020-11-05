COVINGTON — A request to guarantee $16.1 million in revenue bonds for an economic development proposal was rejected by the Newton County Board of Commissioners Wednesday night.
Commissioners met in a special called meeting where Serra Hall, vice president of project development for the Newton County Industrial Development Authority, reviewed a proposal calling for the county to back the $16.1 million in bonds. The money would have been used to purchase and install infrastructure on approximately 305 acres on U.S. Highway 278 known as Stanton Grove. The land is just across Interstate 20 from Stanton Springs at exit 101 in the eastern portion of the county.
Hall told commissioners the purchase would make it possible for the IDA to develop a “sister site” to Stanton Springs that would complement the business park that is home to Takeda and Facebook. If the property, owned by Sovereign Partners in Conyers, is sold to another buyer, Hall said the county could not control what might be built there.
The IDA holds an option on the property that will expire in December.
“We feel that the timing and atmosphere are right to do what we do in Newton County, and take it to the next level and build a product that looks and becomes that sister and complementary site that we have in Stanton Springs,” said Hall.
Hall told commissioners the IDA has about $2 million in funds and would be able to meet the debt service on the bonds for the first five years and possibly longer if the IDA acquires more funds. The IDA received $990,800 from the 2017 SPLOST and has other funds from bond fees and incentives from previous development projects.
However, commissioners expressed concerns about county taxpayers having to pay the debt service at some point if the IDA is unable to do so. In addition, there were questions about competing with Stanton Springs, where 540 acres are still available for development.
A suggestion that the county could use increased property tax revenues from Takeda and payments from Facebook to offset future debt service on the bonds was met with objections from District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards and District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson. County Manager Lloyd Kerr said those funds would normally be incorporated in the general fund budget.
“So those proceeds are already spoken for,” said Edwards.
Henderson said revenues generated from the development of Stanton Springs, which required a 20-year investment, were supposed to provide relief to taxpayers. “Shouldn’t we be trying to give back to the taxpayers of Newton County?” he said. “People are still struggling. It seems to me right now we are trying to buy instead of save.”
District 5 Commissioner Ronnie Cowan voiced several objections, saying the price per acre at $53,000 is too high, that co-signing to guarantee the bonds is a bad idea, and that he doesn’t believe the county should be competing for development with the Joint Development Authority that owns Stanton Springs, of which Newton is a part.
“I feel like the county does not need to get into land speculation,” said Cowan. “This is a land speculation deal.”
Only District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason spoke in favor of the agreement with the IDA, saying that the county has to focus on the future to provide jobs and tax relief for residents.
“If we want to give back to our citizens, we have to focus on economic development,” he said.
Cowan pointed out that the county has worked for the past several years to improve its bond rating. He said he was concerned that adding $16 million in bonds to the $68 million the county already has issued for various projects, would be detrimental to that rating.
“This is general obligation debt, and you really don’t have an asset to offset that,” he said.
Mason made a motion to approve the agreement with the IDA, and District 3 Commissioner Nancy Schulz seconded the motion for the purpose of discussion.
Edwards said he couldn’t support adding the burden to taxpayers for a non-essential purpose.
Schulz said she supports economic development but felt the timing was not right to make the investment “because of the uncertainty of the time in which we live.”
When Chairman Marcello Banes called the question, Mason cast the only vote in favor of the agreement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.