COVINGTON — Newton County’s economic development professionals will now become employees of the Newton County Industrial Development Authority, although the county will fund the cost of economic development.
Newton’s Board of Commissioners approved an intergovernmental agreement with the IDA on May 19 that calls for the county to appropriate $350,000 in the next fiscal year for economic development and provide human resources services.
The vote to support the intergovernmental agreement was 4-1, with District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson opposed. District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards expressed some misgivings about the agreement but ultimately voted in favor of it.
Chief among Edwards’ concerns was the fact that the city of Covington is no longer providing funding for county-wide economic development, having chosen to hire a person to work solely for the city. Previously, the city and county had contributed $280,000 each to economic development.
“My recommendation would be, if the economic development team we are going to fund solely at the county level is going to work on projects within the city limits, that we bill the city of Covington a 50 percent rate of that bill,” said Edwards.
Economic development had been a function of the Covington-Newton County Chamber of Commerce until mid-December, when the Chamber board announced that it had decided to terminate its economic development contract with the city and county.
In January the BOC voted to move economic development under the supervision of the IDA, which is made up of members appointed by the city, county and Chamber. The Office of Economic Development has two full-time employees: Dave Bernd, vice president of economic development; Serra Hall, senior project manager.
Commissioner Henderson said at the May 19 meeting that he’d like to see economic development employees report to County Manager Lloyd Kerr. Otherwise, he said, the county won’t have any control over how its economic development dollars are spent and will be a “laughingstock.”
District 5 Commissioner Ronnie Cowan disagreed, saying economic development professionals require greater flexibility in their working hours compared to other county employees. He also said he believes it is best that they report to a third party, adding that they should “not be subject to the political winds of elected officials.”
Cowan added that the city is focusing on recruiting industries that will help build the customer base for city utilities. He pointed out that any new business or industry in the city also pays county property taxes.
“Whatever is good for them is good for the county, too,” he said.
Although the proposed intergovernmental agreement had stipulated that the economic development employees comply with the county’s travel and purchasing policies, commissioners opted to remove that requirement and have the IDA develop its own policies.
