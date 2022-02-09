COVINGTON — Newton County will spend $500,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funding to begin an expansion of broadband services in the underserved areas of the county.
The Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Feb. 1 to contract with Royston-based Paladin Wireless to install the necessary infrastructure to expand broadband in the southern and southeastern portions of the county. County Attorney Patrick Jaugstetter said he will come back to the board with a timeline and a geographic schedule from Paladin for the installation.
The county contracted with Paladin in March 2019 to expand wireless service in Newton County. Under the terms of that 30-year contract, Paladin leased a UHF spectrum owned by the county to provide service in Newton County and beyond. The contract calls for Paladin to pay the county $7.50 per month per subscriber for use of the spectrum.
District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards, who supported contracting with Paladin in 2019, said he expects the company to take a phased approach to the project. Subsequent phases will address broadband service into District 5 and District 2.
Edwards said Paladin’s deployment of its broadband service has been delayed over the past couple of years by logistical issues, the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain problems. Now, Edwards said, with the allocation of ARPA funds, he expects the company to begin taking subscribers within the next few weeks.
“The eventual plan is that after this seed money, that Paladin becomes self-sufficient in terms of expansion in Newton County,” said Edwards.
The $500,000 allocated to Paladin will come from $1 million that is available to Edwards to direct toward projects in District 1. Each commissioner has $1 million in ARPA funds to use to address projects specific to their districts. The overall ARPA distribution plan includes another $1 million for broadband expansion county-wide.
According to the Georgia Broadband Map provided by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, 7% of Newton County is unserved by broadband, a total of 3,345 locations. According to DCA, statistics are based on a fixed, terrestrial broadband definition of 25 Mbps down and 3 Mbps up, and where the broadband service is available to more than 80% of locations in a census block. Census blocks that did not meet this definition are delineated as “unserved.” The statistics reflect access to broadband, not subscription to a broadband service.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
