...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 27 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 30 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 10 AM
EDT Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night
through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
COVINGTON — Newton County voters will have an opportunity to weigh in on a referendum to extend the 1% Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax in the Nov. 8 General Election.
The sales tax is expected to generate about $108 million over the six-year collection period, with 78%, or $84 million, going to projects earmarked by the Board of Commissioners and the remaining 22% to be allocated among the six cities for city-specific projects.
If the referendum is approved by voters on Nov. 8, collections will begin July 1, 2023, immediately following the expiration of 2017 SPLOST collections.
♦ 73.07%, or $17,361,800 to Covington;
♦ 11.88%, or $2,823,496 to Oxford;
♦ 9.26%, or $2,200,818 to Porterdale;
♦ 3.48%, or $826,990.56 to Newborn;
♦ 2.28%, or $540,730.08 to Mansfield; and
♦ 0.03%, or $6,106.32 to Social Circle.
The county’s project list and estimated allocations are as follows:
♦ Administration Building Reutilization — $2,344,000
♦ Brown Bridge Widening — $12,000,000
♦ Centralized Storage and Maintenance Facility — $1,900,000
♦ General Government Fleet Replacement — $2,835,600
♦ Highway 278 Community Improvement District — $1,000,000
♦ Animal Services Expansion ‐ Phase II — $1,075,000
♦ Fire Services County Wide Improvements — $4,895,000
♦ Public Safety Fleet Replacement — $9,541,000
♦ County-wide Park Improvements — $3,500,000
♦ Library Improvements — $900,000
♦ Nelson Heights Improvements — $1,000,000
♦ Newton Trails — $1,000,000
♦ R.L. Cousins Community Center — $8,000,000
♦ Senior Services Enrichment Center — $4,536,960
♦ Washington Street — $1,000,000
♦ Westside Community Park — $3,402,720
♦ Southside Park — $2,268,480
♦ District 5 Park — $1,000,000
♦ Community Waterpark — $5,671,200
Total — Newton County — $ 84,240,000
The city of Covington plans to use its funds for road, street and bridge projects.
Oxford projects include water and sewer capital improvements estimated to cost $1.5 million; roads, streets, bridges, sidewalks and related projects at $675,000; parks and recreation at $398,496; and public safety facilities, vehicles and equipment at $250,000.
Porterdale projects include public works vehicles and equipment at an estimated cost of $162,000; public safety vehicles at $240,000; public facilities improvements for City Hall and/or public works at $818,818; public safety communication and information technology at $80,000; public works water and sewer projects at $500,000; and road, street and bridge projects at $400,000.
Newborn’s project list includes road, street and bridge projects at an estimated cost of $371,146; public facilities at $248,097; parks and recreation at $165,398; and library at $41,350.
Mansfield projects include road, street and bridge improvements at an estimated cost of $540,730.
The city of Social Circle intends to use all of its $6,106 SPLOST collections to fund transportation improvements.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.