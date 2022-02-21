COVINGTON — The Newton County Board of Commissioners voted Monday night to offer an interim county manager contract to candidate Jarvis R. Sims.
The vote was 4-0, with District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders abstaining.
Sanders said her abstention did not have anything to do with the two final candidates for the position. Rather, she said it was because of the hiring process that was followed and because she said she did not believe in polling the board’s votes behind the scenes.
Under the county’s charter, the chairman of the Board of Commissioners is responsible for selecting and presenting up to three final candidates to the full board for a hiring decision. Sanders said she believes that the board should have been able to be more involved in selecting the final candidates.
The county received 19 applications for the county manager position; six were interviewed in advance by County Attorney Patrick Jaugstetter and Board of Commissioners Chairman Marcello Banes before the finalists were narrowed to three and then to two on Jan. 27.
The motion to hire Sims, former deputy administrator for finance, administration and development for the city of Augusta, came at a special called meeting Monday that lasted about 12 minutes. The motion was made by District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards and seconded by District 5 Commissioner Ronnie Cowan. There was no discussion of the motion.
The county’s Human Resources director, county attorney and chairman will now work to draw up a contract with Sims.
The other finalist for the job was Lucinda Babers, who is the current deputy mayor for operations and infrastructure for Washington, D.C., and previously served as the deputy director of the D.C Department of Motor Vehicles.
The new interim county manager succeeds Lloyd Kerr, who was forced out of his position after six years after Commissioners J.C. Henderson, Sanders and Demond Mason voted in November against renewal of his contract. Kerr has since notified the county of his intention to file a race discrimination lawsuit against the county. Sanders, Henderson and Mason are Black; Kerr is white.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
