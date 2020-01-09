COVINGTON — Newton County has agreed to move the economic development function of the county under the auspices of the Newton County Industrial Development Authority, as long as the agreement comes back to the county for final approval.
The Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday night to move the Office of Economic Development (OED) under the Development Authority. Newton County and the city of Covington fund the OEC at $280,000 each per year. The city discussed the proposed move Monday night, and the council agreed to a temporary three-month contract with the Chamber for economic development at $24,154.17 a month. Council members wanted to wait to see how details of the move would be handled before making a permanent change.
Economic development has been a function of the Covington-Newton County Chamber of Commerce. However, in mid-December, the Chamber board announced that it had decided to terminate its economic development contract with the city and county, effective Jan. 1, in order to place more emphasis on its membership. Since that time, the Chamber agreed to a 90-day extension of the contract.
The Chamber’s announcement took some members of the council and Board of Commissioners by surprise. On Tuesday both District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards and District 3 Commissioner Nancy Schulz said the first they knew about the change was when they read about it in the newspaper.
“It caught all of us off guard,” said Schulz. “None of us knew about it… the communication was not handled properly.”
District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson suggested that the county take more time before making the move and said he would like to have a work session on the issue.
Schulz agreed that a work session would be in order, but noted that the county needs to go ahead and secure the position of the OED.
“We have a team working right now on a lot of projects, and we’ve got to give them some direction and give them some confidence,” she said. “I do think before we go forward with an agreement that we do, in fact, have a work session and we iron all of these details out in a work session…”
Schulz made a motion to transfer economic development to the Development Authority, contingent on subsequent Board of Commissioners approval of an intergovernmental agreement spelling out the logistical details of operating the office. The motion was seconded by District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason and approved unanimously.
