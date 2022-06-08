COVINGTON — The Newton County Water & Sewerage Authority is implementing a new rate structure July 1 that will mean an increase in the cost of water and sewage treatment service.
The new rate structure is part of a policy to make marginal rate adjustments each fiscal year rather than larger, periodic adjustments. The new rates reflect the first increase since 2016.
Under the new rate structure, the base 0-3,000 gallons minimum tier has been phased out and replaced with charges on a per-thousand basis, starting at 1,000 gallons. Mike Hopkins, executive director of the authority, said this change gives customers the opportunity to save money by practicing water stewardship.
Under the new rate structure, single-family residential water customers will pay a monthly base charge of $12.48, plus $3.06 per gallon up to 3,000 gallons. Usage between 3,001 to 8,000 gallons will cost $6.90 per 1,000 gallons; 8,001 to 15,000 gallons will cost $8.38 per 1,000 gallons; and greater than 15,000 gallons will cost $10 per 1,000 gallons.
Hopkins said a typical family of four that consumes 5,000 gallons per month will see an increase of $2.17 per month for water or $4.81 for both water and sewage treatment. On an annual basis, the cost increase would amount to $26.04 per year for water and $57.72 for water and wastewater treatment. Hopkins said only 30% of the authority’s customers have sewer service.
The Water & Sewerage Authority board approved the new rate structure at its May meeting. Hopkins said the increase is necessary to meet rising costs for supplies, fuel, chemicals and electricity.
“Just as you have tightened your budget, we have also taken cost-cutting measures, finding ways to improve efficiencies further and save money where we can,” said Hopkins in a letter to customers. “However, the reality is that there is only so much we can do and still deliver quality service. NCWSA does not receive tax dollars, relying solely on revenues to operate.”
Hopkins said the rate increase is in no way related to infrastructure that will be needed to serve the Rivian Automotive plant planned for Stanton Springs North. He said the revenue generated by the rate increase would not come close to paying for those costs and will go only toward current operating costs.
“We have been adamant with the state and Rivian that our customers are not going to pay for the Rivian growth,” he said.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.