COVINGTON — Whether or not Newton County’s Westside Youth Facility will receive a $4 million federal grant remains a question mark, as the county maintains that it did not apply for the grant, and Congressman Hank Johnson’s office maintains that the grant has been awarded.

Newton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Marcello Banes said Wednesday the county’s stance on the grant remains the same.

