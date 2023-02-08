COVINGTON — Whether or not Newton County’s Westside Youth Facility will receive a $4 million federal grant remains a question mark, as the county maintains that it did not apply for the grant, and Congressman Hank Johnson’s office maintains that the grant has been awarded.
Newton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Marcello Banes said Wednesday the county’s stance on the grant remains the same.
“The county has not applied for a grant, and the county has not received the application that Commissioner (Alana) Sanders filled out,” said Banes.
The chairman said the county would be willing work to make the application conform to county policy, but as yet officials have not seen it.
“We aren’t going to bend the rules to get $4 million,” he said.
Sanders applied for the grant through Johnson’s office last year without county authorization. Johnson’s office announced in December that the grant had been approved.
According to the county, grant applications must be signed by the chairman, and grant acceptance is required to be approved by the Board of Commissioners, neither of which has occurred.
Both the county and the Citizen have asked the congressman’s office for a copy of the grant application. However, according to an email from Johnson’s legislative director, Khaula Kaiser, to county officials, a copy of the application cannot be provided because it was compiled through a “series of emails” from Sanders.
“Since the grant application was made electronically from my office’s online portal to an internal Appropriations Committee portal, from information Commissioner Sanders provided by way of a series of emails, there is no single application document and for these reasons we are unable to fulfill your request for a copy of the grant application,” Kaiser said in the email.
The congressman’s office continues to maintain that the grant remains in play despite an email from Kaiser to Interim County Manager Jarvis Sims on Feb. 1 asking that the county formally withdraw the request for funding due to ineligibility, and despite the county’s position that it never applied for the grant.
In that email, Kaiser stated that the Westside Youth Facility did not appear to be “funding-ready” as a site had not yet been selected and therefore had not undergone an environmental assessment under the National Environmental Policy Act.
In the Feb. 6 email to county officials, Kaiser sought to respond to some of the county’s concerns about the grant application. Kaiser stated that the $4 million in funding will be directed to the county, but a point of contact will be required. Kaiser stated that Sanders is currently the point of contact, but that can be changed by notifying the Housing and Urban Development Department, which will administer the grant.
Kaiser further stated that HUD will assign a grant coordinator to the county and will send a grant agreement requesting additional information from the county before the agreement can be signed. “Certain conditions may apply,” according to Kaiser. “Since HUD will oversee administration of the appropriated funds, the agency can and will provide further guidance on the details of those conditions.”
Kaiser directed the county to work with HUD to address any further issues.
The Board of Commissioners has since selected a site for the Westside Youth Facility, although it is not the one that Sanders wanted and it is not in her district. The board voted Feb. 7 to build the facility on 4 acres off Brown Bridge Road in District 4.
In response, Sanders said she accepts responsibility for not following county policy with the grant application, but said she will continue to fight for her constituents.
“We were awarded a $4 million grant from HUD, passed through Congress, and we made a huge ruckus over funding that could have been given to the community,” Sanders said. “Yes, I take the responsibility of not coming before my colleagues; I take that responsibility. But that grant was sent to everyone to apply, and yes there is a policy, and I take that responsibility and I will not do that again.”
Sanders said the vote to locate the Westside Youth Facility outside her district was “disheartening.”
“But it will not shut me up. All you did was increase the fight inside of me. That’s who I am; I’m a fighter. You increased the fight inside of me …”
