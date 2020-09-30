COVINGTON — Newton County is standing behind the way it has historically calculated compensation for elected officials, while at the same time working to clarify the legislation that governs how officials are paid.
The county will request that clarifying legislation be approved in the 2021 legislative session, or possibly in a special session if the governor calls one later this fall. If the legislation is not changed before the end of the year, the disputed salary calculations could carry over into the next four-year terms that begin in January.
The disputed calculations came to light in September when attorney Stephanie Lindsey, representing Board of Commissioners Chairman Marcello Banes and Probate Court Judge Melanie Bell, claimed that they are owed more than $180,000 each in back wages due to an error in the way their compensation has been computed since they took office in January 2017.
State Sen. Brian Strickland, R-McDonough, said Wednesday there is a common-sense solution to the issue, as long as local officials are not looking for a windfall from county taxpayers.
“If we can’t resolve this in a special session, which I think is highly unlikely… the solution to me is for the county commission to continue operating under the old interpretation of the law until we can fix it in January,” said Strickland.
Strickland said he hoped no one in public office would take advantage of a salary miscalculation and the fact that clarifying legislation did not get approved in the last legislative session.
“I would hope that those involved would not capitalize on this and not ask for it to be recalculated just to get a higher salary,” he said.
At a Board of Commissioners work session Tuesday evening, County Attorney Megan Martin, assisted by attorney Sarah Van Volkenburgh, outlined the way compensation has been calculated for the county’s four constitutional officers and the Board of Commissioners chairman for the past 26 years. Attorney Lindsey also presented her calculations to the board.
Lindsey told commissioners if they continue to underpay her clients, they are willfully breaking the law.
“If you don’t pay a constitutional officer what they are entitled to be paid based upon the law, it is illegal, not improper, because there is a difference between improper and illegal,” she said. “It’s an illegal act, and it is a violation of their constitutional rights.”
Martin told commissioners that her firm, Jarrard & Davis, was aware that there were conflicts in several pieces of legislation that have been passed over the years addressing compensation for constitutional officers and the chairman in Newton County. She said that for the past five years she has drafted local legislation seeking to clarify the law, but that the legislation never made it through the General Assembly. Why it never got approved has become a point of contention among officials.
Martin said she had copied all the commissioners repeatedly on correspondence to members of the legislative delegation, although District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason and District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson said they had not received all of the emails.
“For members of the board, you’ve been copied on the communication each and every time,” said Martin. “If you did not read it, I’m sorry, but you all are on each of the CC’s. Those who have been here for more than one term, you’ve seen it now for five years. So we have made every effort to ensure that not only are our clients aware of what we have attempted to do, we have also emailed, called the Capitol and worked with the legal department for the General Assembly… and unfortunately it did get tabled in the Senate (in 2020) and my understanding is that’s because it was a compensation issue.”
Martin said she brought up the correspondence issue because she has been “hearing quite a bit that nobody knew, no one knew this was going on, and that’s just a patent untruth. .. there is no question we have been working on this out in the open since we’ve been working with you all.”
Two members of the delegation spoke during the work session. State Sen. Tonya Anderson, D-Lithonia, directed her comments to Martin, even though Martin is not paid to lobby the Legislature for the Board of Commissioners. The responsibility for coordinating with the legislative delegation is part of the chairman’s job description.
“You say you sent letters to the delegation; you did. I received those. You said you made calls; I’m not sure who you made calls to, but you and I have never had a conversation about this or any issue really concerning Newton County. And for this to be a very urgent matter it seems you would have made it a priority to speak to everyone, including the delegation members and the commissioners. …
Martin said that, according to her billing history, she has made 31 calls to Anderson’s office. She also said that Banes worked diligently to keep tabs on local legislation in the past session.
District 3 Commissioner Nancy Schulz said it is not the county attorney’s job to lobby the Legislature for the Board of Commissioners.
“I’m going to take responsibility for my own actions,” said Schulz. “I’m a county commissioner — have been for 12 years — it is my responsibility to interface with our local delegation. … It was a very different time this year…. I’m going to take responsibility for the fact that I didn’t do my job to make sure this bill passed in the special session.”
State Rep. Pam Dickerson, D-Conyers, who shepherded the bill through the House, said she handed it off to Sen. Strickland. She later learned that the bill had been tabled in the June special session. Dickerson said if the bill had been better explained to the delegation, it likely would have passed.
Strickland said he tabled the bill, partly because of timing and partly because he believed it contained a pay increase for constitutional officers.
“It came to the Senate in June when we were dealing with all the issues around COVID and state funding… we were not at that time interested in passing a bill that was giving (cost-of-living) pay increases,” he said.
The legislation addresses the way compensation is calculated for constitutional officers, but it does not include any pay increase. Constitutional officers already receive any cost-of-living increases approved for state merit system employees.
