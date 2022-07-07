COVINGTON — Newton County’s proposed Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax project list is a work in progress.
The Board of Commissioners met Wednesday night to discuss two items: how the sales tax revenues will be apportioned among the county and its municipalities and the project list recommended by a committee of citizen volunteers.
Commissioners agreed on the division of the funds but could not come to a consensus on the project list.
Commissioners plan to call for a SPLOST referendum on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot. If approved by voters, the tax is expected to generate more than $108 million over six years.
At a June 27 meeting with representatives from the municipalities, the county proposed basing the collection distribution on the 2020 Census — with the county receiving 82.7% of collections and the cities each receiving a portion based on population. Covington would receive the largest of the cities’ shares at 12.6% of collections.
At that meeting, attorney Bob Stansfield, representing the cities, proposed that the cities receive a total of 24% and the county receive the remaining 76%, with any funds collected over the $108 million distributed based on the current Local Option Sales Tax distribution formula, or whichever is greater.
If the cities do not agree to the SPLOST distribution and sign an intergovernmental agreement with the county, the collection could be limited to five years instead of six.
At Wednesday’s meeting, commissioners agreed by consensus to make a counter offer to the cities — with the county receiving 80% of collections and the cities dividing the remaining 20%. District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson was the only dissenting opinion.
Commissioners were not able to agree on the projects the county will fund with its share of the revenue, which is expected to be about $86 million. The SPLOST Committee made recommendations across four broad categories: debt service - $10 million; infrastructure - $36.7 million; public safety - $19.8 million; and quality of life - $14.7 million.
In the quality of life category, Henderson objected to the fact that no funding was recommended for development of a community center at the R.L. Cousins facility, the former Black high school. Henderson had requested $10 million for the project.
Most of the amount recommended for quality of life was earmarked for a proposed park on the western side of the county in District 3 — $10,277,272. District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason argued that if funding needed to be shifted to a Cousins Community Center, then it should be taken from the westside park funds. District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders strongly disagreed, pointing out that the only park in the district is inside a subdivision.
“It’s about that community doesn’t have any quality of life, and hasn’t had it for years,” she said.
Mason had requested $6 million for an aquatic center on the western side of the county, but the committee did not recommend funding for that project, noting that it would likely cost much more.
District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards said he had requested $1.5 million to develop a park along the Yellow River in the southwest portion of his district. He said he would forego that funding if money could be allocated for Newton Trails and the Highway 278 Community Improvement District.
District 5 Commissioner Ronnie Cowan said constituents in his district had expressed interest in infrastructure improvements and debt reduction.
All of the commissioners agreed that some funding should be directed toward the Cousins Community Center, but it was not clear how the funds would be reallocated from other projects. Chairman Marcello Banes said he would work with Interim County Manager Jarvis Sims and Finance Director Brittany White to bring recommendations back to the board.
