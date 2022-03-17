COVINGTON — Newton County’s Cornish Creek Water Treatment Plant has been named the Best Operated Water Treatment Facility in the state of Georgia for 2021.
The Georgia Association of Water Professionals selected Cornish Creek due to excellent operation of the facility.
“This is another testament to the outstanding staff we have here in the Newton County Water Resources Department,” said Newton County Water Resources Director James Brown.
The Cornish Creek Plant at Lake Varner is the primary treatment plant for the county's wholesale water customers, with a state Environmental Protection Division permit to treat up to 25 million gallons per day, although the plant does not currently have the capacity to treat that much water.
The Cornish Creek Water Treatment Facility’s first phase construction was completed in 1992 with expansions to follow in 1999 and 2010. The facility, operated 23 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, features a state-of-the art Super Pulsator Clarification process. The water treatment process removes dirt, contaminants, pathogens, unpleasant tastes and odors from the water. This process ensures the finished product of drinking water being pumped from the plant is pleasing, safe, and of the highest quality possible.
The Cornish Creek plant is currently undergoing improvements to firm up the treatment capacity and solids removal.
The Plant of the Year honor is the second such honor Newton County has received, previously winning in 2019.
“I am so proud of the men and women in our water treatment plant. This honor is because of their hard work,” Newton County Chairman Marcello Banes said. “This just goes to show what I have been hearing from others across the state and what I’ve been telling my colleagues, that Newton County has the best water department in Georgia.”
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
