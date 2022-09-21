COVINGTON — The cost of Newton County’s property, casualty and liability insurance coverage has doubled over last year due to several large claims, including the settlement of two discrimination lawsuits against the Board of Commissioners. Total insurance costs have gone from $986,000 last year to $1.9 million.
Travelers Property Casualty Company of America notified the Board of Commissioners in August that it would not renew its policies covering the county. The policies expire as of Oct. 1. In its cancellation notices, Travelers stated “business exposures of the insured, which were originally deemed acceptable, no longer meet our risk appetite,” and “actual loss experience” as reasons for the cancellations.
Insurance consultant Scott Thomason, with Gallagher Insurance, Risk Management and Consulting, told commissioners at their Tuesday meeting that Travelers “felt they couldn’t cover the cost. The loss ratio was 154%, so they felt they couldn’t get enough rate to cover it.”
Thomason said the claims, along with several carriers leaving the public sector market, made this a “challenging renewal” period. He said he worked with county Human Resources Director Amanda Shoemaker to come up with a recommendation that the county set up its own protected self-insured program. Thomason said he went to more than 20 insurance companies to see what they could offer; no other options were presented to commissioners.
District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders said she was unhappy that Travelers had settled the two lawsuits alleging racial discrimination, among other claims, brought by former county attorney Megan Martin and former county manager Lloyd Kerr. Sanders said the commissioners should have been consulted before a settlement was reached. Travelers settled the two lawsuits for a combined $1,075,000.
Thomason said the final decision was up to the insurance carrier.
“It’s really their dollar and not yours when it comes to claim control and settlement,” he said, adding that with a self-insured program the board would have more input on how large claims are handled.
District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson also complained about the lawsuit settlement, saying that he denied the allegation that he discriminated against Kerr and Martin, who are white.
Sanders, Henderson and District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason, who are Black, were individually cited in the plaintiffs’ discrimination allegations.
Thomason said the board will have more input in settling claims under a self-insured program, “However, we do not want to have every little nickel and dime claim come before the board. That does not make sense; that is not best practices.”
District 4 Commissioner Ronnie Cowan cautioned fellow board members to be careful about decisions in the future.
“This is a self-insured plan for property and casualty and liability,” said Cowan. “If we have another year like we did before, you will break that bank. That’s county money that is set aside.”
He also noted that sovereign immunity for elected officials in Georgia is limited.
“I would suggest that y’all be very careful about taking action on things,” Cowan said. “Listen to your county attorney, and make the right decision. Whether Travelers made the right decision or not, it’s their money… ”
Thomason said the county is seeing some favorable loss trends and recommended that the county work to improve its risk management program.
Finance Director Brittany White told commissioners the additional $900,000 for insurance coverage will come from surplus collections in Local Option Sales Tax that were not budgeted for fiscal year 2023.
The county’s self-insured program does not cover public safety but does include constitutional officers.
Commissioners unanimously approved the recommendation to move to a self-insured program.
