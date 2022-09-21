NewtonBOC.jpg (copy)
COVINGTON — The cost of Newton County’s property, casualty and liability insurance coverage has doubled over last year due to several large claims, including the settlement of two discrimination lawsuits against the Board of Commissioners. Total insurance costs have gone from $986,000 last year to $1.9 million.

Travelers Property Casualty Company of America notified the Board of Commissioners in August that it would not renew its policies covering the county. The policies expire as of Oct. 1. In its cancellation notices, Travelers stated “business exposures of the insured, which were originally deemed acceptable, no longer meet our risk appetite,” and “actual loss experience” as reasons for the cancellations.

