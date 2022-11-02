COVINGTON — The amount of questionable rental assistance distributed from Newton County’s American Rescue Plan Act funding could exceed $187,000.
A consultant helping the county navigate distribution of its millions in ARPA funding told the Board of Commissioners Tuesday that the Salvation Army would be returning at least that much to the county. The Covington Salvation Army had been under contract with the county to screen and qualify tenants eligible for rent assistance.
“It is determined — and this is by Salvation Army — that a total of $187,000 in funding that has gone out for rental assistance will be returned to the county because it should not have gone out,” said Kennedy Shannon, an attorney and grants expert with the consulting firm of iParametrics. “That amount may change once they start going through these files and determining which particular rental assistance applications they can attribute to ARPA because there was really no income information in any of the files, there were no checks to see if individuals lived in qualified census tracts, and so they’ve acknowleged that $187,000 thus far will be returned to the county in that funding.”
Newton County had allocated a total of $700,000 for mortgage, rent and utility assistance, to be allocated to qualified applicants by the Salvation Army for a 15% fee.
The Salvation Army alerted the county in September that it had detected “evidence of forged or manipulated documents” during an internal audit of the ARPA distributions. About $529,000 of the $700,000 allocated to the Salvation Army had been distributed before the suspected fraud was detected and the county instructed the non-profit to halt distributions. Under its agreement with the Salvation Army, the county is entitled to recoup any misappropriated funds.
On Oct. 3 the Covington Police Department arrested Christal De’shai Guthrie, 44, of 65 Kestrel Circle, Covington, who had been hired as a Salvation Army caseworker, and charged her with one count of felony theft by taking and 11 counts of felony making false statements or writings.
According to arrest warrants for Guthrie, she allegedly used four “fake landlords” to fill out applications for rental assistance, sometimes listing people who do not exist as the tenants. Checks were then written and sent to the fake landlords.
Based on the warrants, Guthrie is accused of using the fake landlords to have checks written for a total of nearly $25,000.
Consultant Shannon told commissioners Tuesday that iParametrics had conducted a two-day on-site audit of the Salvation Army’s distribution process in the past couple of weeks. She added that audits of two other organizations that have already received funding from the county — Willing Helpers and View Point Health — turned up no questionable activities.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.