COVINGTON — Newton County’s new district map has been approved in both the state House and Senate and is now headed to the governor’s desk for his signature.
The Senate approved the new district map on Feb. 8, and the House followed suit on Feb. 14.
The map, which makes some significant changes to district lines, was spearheaded by Sen. Brian Strickland, R-McDonough, after local elected officials on both the Board of Commissioners and Board of Education did not agree on new district lines proposed in two separate versions of the map drawn up by the Georgia Reapportionment Office. Those versions included only minor changes to district lines.
Strickland said he worked with the state Reapportionment Office to make the districts more compact and cohesive.
“We started with the current map and looked at the population changes and looked at where the incumbents live,” said Strickland, adding that care was taken to ensure that districts were not shifted away from their existing political majority.
Newton County has two Republican district representatives on the Board of Commissioners and three Democrats.
None of the incumbents on the Board of Education and Board of Commissioners was “drawn out” of his or her district in the new district map.
