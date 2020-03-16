COVINGTON — The Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed one case of COVID-19 in Newton County. That patient has been hospitalized, but the DPH declined to say where.
Chad Wasdin, public information officer for the Gwinnett, Newton & Rockdale County Health Departments, said DPH is working to identify any contacts who may have been exposed while the individual was infectious to provide education to those contacts.
The patient is apparently an employee of the Newton County School System who works at the Newton County Theme School.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state as of noon Monday was 121.
