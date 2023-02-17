DANIELBLACK.jpg

Award-winning novelist and Clark Atlanta University African American Studies professor Dr. Daniel Black will speak on “The Will to Thrive: Black People’s Invisible Power.”

 Special Photo

COVINGTON — An award-winning author, a thought-provoking roundtable discussion with college educators and state and county administrators, and a visit from a local film studio executive are just a few of the events planned for the 2023 Daffodil Festival and Symposium on Georgia State University’s Newton Campus, Feb. 21 and 22.

The two-day event, which celebrates the Newton Campus’s acres of blooming daffodils, will also highlight the campus’s 15-plus year history, with a special history walk-and-talk on the grounds. In addition to planned speakers, there will be an opportunity for 3D printing, painting, birdhouse-making and yoga demonstrations each day.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos