Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp welcome a delegation from Newton County to the State Capitol Tuesday. Members of the delegation represented the Newton Board of Commissioners, Industrial Development Authority, Chamber of Commerce, Board of Education, Georgia State University, Water and Sewerage Authority, Technical College System of Georgia, Electric Cities of Georgia, Georgia Department of Economic Development, Newton County Career Academy, Bridgestone Golf, Rivian and General Mills.
ATLANTA – A delegation from Newton County visited the Georgia State Capitol Tuesday to thank policymakers for helping the county become one of the best places to live, work and raise a family.
Newton County delegates celebrated the community’s rise as a “boom town,” with $6.9 billion in investment announced and more than 9,000 quality jobs committed in the last two years by companies like Archer Aviation, Absolics, Rivian Automotive, Cinelease Studios and Ascend Elements. The delegation included members from:
• Newton County Board of Commissioners
• Newton County Industrial Development Authority
• Newton County Chamber of Commerce
• Newton County Board of Education
• Georgia State University
• Newton County Water and Sewerage Authority
• Technical College System of Georgia
• Electric Cities of Georgia
• Georgia Department of Economic Development
• Newton County Career Academy
• Bridgestone Golf
• Rivian
• General Mills
“We were honored to join Newton County at the Georgia Legislature today. As a Georgia Made company located in Covington, Bridgestone Golf is proud to partner with Newton County to bring quality jobs to Georgia, and quality products to golfers worldwide,” said Bridgestone Golf CEO Dan Murphy. “It was exciting to unveil our latest innovations in golf ball technology to members at the Capitol in the week before the biggest tournament of the year.”
During the visit, Rep. Doreen Carter, Sen. Brian Strickland, Sen. Tonya Anderson, Rep. Sharon Henderson, and Rep. Tim Fleming each shared updates on the session ahead of sine die on Wednesday.
“Whether it’s golf balls or electric vehicles, Newton County is setting the standard for economic development,” said Fleming. “It’s been a privilege to work with my colleagues at the Capitol this session, who understand how essential good business is to the health of our community.”
The delegation was also addressed by Commissioner Greg Dozier of the Georgia Technical College System, a Newton County local, who applauded the county’s recent economic boom and its impact on Georgia’s Technical College System.
"We are thrilled to have such strong partners in these leading companies," said Dozier. "Their presence in Newton County has helped to create quality jobs that can keep our kids in their hometown and boost the local economy. The Georgia Technical College System continues to prepare our students to meet the growing workforce demand, and we are proud to showcase the success of this community at the Georgia State Capitol."
Following their morning meetings, Newton County and Bridgestone Golf CEO Dan Murphy spoke with Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp to share the latest on Newton County’s economic growth and the preparations for next week’s major golf tournament in Augusta. Kemp and his team have worked to create a productive business environment that allowed Bridgestone Golf to meet the unexpected boom in demand for golf products during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kemp’s support for the state’s Georgia Made program has also been a point of pride for Bridgestone, helping to tell its story as Georgia’s hometown golf company.
The Newton County delegation was also recognized on the floor of the House by Fleming and in the Senate by Strickland. Both chambers applauded the policymakers’ commitment to economic development and progress in the county, which has been a major destination for innovative companies looking to operate in Georgia.
“Newton County is a vital piece of Georgia’s economy. It was an honor to celebrate at the Capitol with our Legislature and key partners in the community for continued collaborative efforts and success for many Georgians,” said Serra Hall, executive director of Newton County Industrial Development Authority. “We look forward to continuing and supporting the work of the Governor and First Lady, as well as these leading companies, to ensure a bright and prosperous future for the community.”
