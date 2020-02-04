COVINGTON — The Newton County Democratic Party will hold qualifying on the dates set forth by the state. Times and locations are as follows:
• Monday, March 2, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Tuesday, March 3, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Wednesday, March 4, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Thursday, March 5, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Friday, March 6, 9 a.m. to 12 noon.
Qualifying will be held at the Democratic Party headquarters at 1182 Washington St., Covington.
For more information, contact Ryan Barrett Sr., chair of the Newton County Democratic Committee, at 678-215-7755 or email at barrettdrga@gmail.com.
