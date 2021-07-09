COVINGTON — Serra P. Hall, formerly vice president of Project Development for the Newton County Industrial Development Authority, has been promoted to executive director, and Asher Dozier has been hired as vice president of economic development. The Authority announced the leadership changes Friday.
Hall succeeds Dave Bernd, who retired at the end of June after seven years with the organization. As VP of Project Development, Hall recruited multiple multi-billion-dollar investments and supported the creation of thousands of jobs such as Facebook’s Newton Data Center, Lidl Inc., McKinley Paper (formerly US Corrugated), and Cinelease Studios, as well as numerous legacy expansions by General Mills, FiberVisions and Nisshinbo Automotive through partnerships and collaboration with local, regional and state partners.
As executive director, Hall will continue the commitment of collaborative and smart growth for Newton County through strong relationships with industry and resource partners. Hall is a current member of the Georgia Economic Developers Association and serves as Existing Industry and Workforce Development chair. She is also a member of the Southern Economic Development Council, International Economic Development Council and International Council of Shopping Centers.
Hall serves on the board of directors of Piedmont Newton Hospital. A Newton County native, Hall studied at the University of Georgia and is an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan. She and her husband Stephen Hall are the parents of one son, Samuel.
As vice president of economic development, Dozier will serve as the liaison for workforce development strategies and programs for Newton County. Dozier will continue leading efforts on behalf of the Newton County IDA to be the conduit for public and private partners to join forces for the betterment of Newton County’s growth.
Dozier has previously worked in various public sector roles, with a background in local government and human resource management.
Dozier is also a member of the Georgia Economic Developers Association, the Southern Economic Development Council, and the International Economic Development Council.
Dozier has a B.S. in criminal justice and a master's degree in organizational leadership from Troy University and is currently pursuing his Ed.D in P-20 and community development through Murray State University. Dozier is also certified as a Human Resources Certified Professional through the Society of Human Resources Management credentialing program.
Locally, Dozier is an alumnus and past committee member of Leadership Newton County, is a board member of the Newton Education Foundation and Newton County Young Farmer program, and is active in the Covington Rotary Club.
Dozier is a Newton County native. He and his wife, Karen, have two children, Will and Caroline.
