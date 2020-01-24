COVINGTON — Loucy Hay, Newton Education Foundation chairperson, announced the hiring of Pamela Byrd Consuegra as the Newton Education Foundation’s first director.
Consuegra, a Covington native, has spent more than seven years teaching in Newton County, including Alcovy High School, Newton County Theme School and Georgia State, Newton County campus and Oxford College of Emory University where she served as an adjunct/visiting instructor.
Additionally, Pamela has several years of experience in early childhood education previously serving as the Director for the Covington First United Methodist Church’s Preschool.
"The Newton Education Foundation exists to support our county’s public school system," said Hay. "Our teachers, administrators, and staff are among the best educators in the state and they deserve our respect and support. Our community is only as strong as our public schools. Pamela’s experience and expertise will help guide the ways our community partners with the school system to educate our students.”
Consuegra grew up in Oxford and is a product of the Newton County School system, graduating from Newton High School in 1999.
Upon graduation, Consuegra attended Young Harris College, the University of West Georgia (B.S. in Biology and Secondary Education) and the University of Georgia (M.Ed. in Exercise Science).
She currently holds a Georgia teaching certificate in grades 6-12 General Science and is a Gifted Certified Educator.
“I have always had a passion for the traditional classroom education and that has been the focus of my career,” said Consuegra. “However, the opportunity to largely impact Newton County and its array of thriving schools is what makes this opportunity special."
“Essentially, my entire career has been spent focusing on my own students but the prospect of supporting our education system as a whole was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down," continued Consuegra. "I appreciate the faith the Newton Education Foundation has in me and I know my background and work ethic will lend itself well to this new position.”
