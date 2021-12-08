COVINGTON — Newton County employees will have some extra holiday cash following a vote by the Board of Commissioners Tuesday to allocate about $2 million to one-time premium pay.
The decision came during a discussion of plans for spending the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds. The county has received $10.8 million in federal funding under the act and expects to receive a similar amount next May.
Based on the board’s decision Tuesday, public safety employees will receive a total of $3,000 while all other county employees will receive $2,000. Public safety employees will receive the first $2,500 in premium pay before Christmas, while the remaining $500 will be paid prior to March 31, 2022. All other county employees will receive their $2,000 in premium pay prior to Christmas. The payments will be made through the county’s payroll system.
The ARPA funds committee had initially allocated $2,500 for public safety workers and $2,000 for all others, with the understanding that public safety employees will receive an additional $1,000 from the state.
However, Sheriff Ezell Brown argued that the county should not consider the state’s $1,000 payments when discussing how much to give first responders.
The board then settled on a total of $3,000 for public safety employees and $2,000 for all others.
The county’s ARPA committee, made up of Commissioners Stan Edwards and Alana Sanders, County Attorney Patrick Jaugstetter and County Manager Lloyd Kerr, has come up with a preliminary recommendation for allocating the county’s rescue funding. The committee expects to brief the board with more detail on the plan in January.
Edwards said the committee focused on “citizen-facing needs” for this first allotment of federal funding. Other needs will be addressed in the second round.
Broad areas to be addressed with funding in the first round include:
• COVID incentive program — $300,000
• COVID vaccination kits — $100,000
• COVID rapid response kits — $95,000
• Mental health and substance abuse — $100,000
• Marketing and signage — $5,000
• Renters and homeowners assistance — $400,000
• Utilities assistance — $300,000
• Nonprofit capacity building and operating support — $400,000
• Small busienss recovery and restart program — $400,000
• Youth engagement — $150,000
• Food security — $200,000
• One-time premium pay — $1.4 million (with an additional $500,000 from contingency)
• Increase broadband in underserved areas — $1 million
• Home repair assistance — $500,000
• Program management — $350,000
• District assistance — $1 million allocated to each commissioner
