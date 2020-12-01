COVINGTON — The Newton County Board of Elections has expanded early voting locations for the upcoming Jan. 5 runoff elections. Early voting begins Dec. 14 and ends on Dec. 31.
In addition to the County Administration building, 1113 Usher St., Covington, early voting will take place at the Newton County Library, 7116 Floyd St. N.E., Covington; at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 7037 Ga. Highway 212, Covington; and at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 11524 U.S. Highway 278, Covington.
Ballot drop boxes will also be available at the north entrance to the Administration Building and at the Westside Sheriff’s Precinct on Salem Road in the Kroger Shopping Center.
Two hotly contested U.S. Senate races will be on the ballot — incumbent Republican David Perdue faces Democrat Jon Ossoff, and incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler faces Democrat Raphael Warnock. A runoff for Public Service commissioner between incumbent Republican Lauren Bubba McDonald Jr. and Democrat Daniel Blakman is also on the ballot.
Following is the early voting schedule for each location:
Newton County Administration Building:
• Monday, Dec. 14 through Dec. 18 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Monday, Dec. 21 through Wednesday, Dec. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Thursday, Dec. 24 — 8 a.m. to 12 noon
• Tuesday, Dec. 29 and Wednesday, Dec. 30 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Thursday, Dec. 31 — 8 a.m. to 12 noon
Newton County Library:
• Monday, Dec. 14 through Dec. 18 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Monday, Dec. 21 through Wednesday, Dec. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Thursday, Dec. 24 — 8 a.m. to 12 noon
• Tuesday, Dec. 29 and Wednesday, Dec. 30 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Thursday, Dec. 31 — 8 a.m. to 12 noon
Zion Baptist Church:
• Monday, Dec. 21 through Wednesday, Dec. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Thursday, Dec. 24 — 8 a.m. to 12 noon
• Tuesday, Dec. 29 and Wednesday, Dec. 30 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Thursday, Dec. 31 — 8 a.m. to 12 noon
St. Augustine Catholic Church:
• Monday, Dec. 21 through Wednesday, Dec. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Thursday, Dec. 24 — 8 a.m. to 12 noon
• Tuesday, Dec. 29 and Wednesday, Dec. 30 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Thursday, Dec. 31 — 8 a.m. to 12 noon
