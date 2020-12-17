Runoff early voting now underway

COVINGTON — The Newton County Board of Elections has voted to extend the early voting schedule for the U.S. Senate runoff race.

In addition to the early voting schedule announced earlier this month, the Board of Elections has made the following changes:

• Add Saturday, Dec. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Administration  Building;

• Extend voting on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 until 5 p.m. at the Administration Building;

• Add Monday, Dec. 28 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Administration Building; and

• Extend voting New Years Eve, Dec. 31 until 5 p.m. at the Administration Building.

The full early voting schedule is as follows:

Newton County Administration Building:

♦ Saturday, Dec. 19 — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

♦ Monday, Dec. 21 through Wednesday, Dec. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

♦ Thursday, Dec. 24 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Monday, Dec. 28 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

♦ Tuesday, Dec. 29 and Wednesday, Dec. 30 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

♦ Thursday, Dec. 31 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Newton County Library:

♦ Monday, Dec. 14 through Dec. 18 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

♦ Monday, Dec. 21 through Wednesday, Dec. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

♦ Thursday, Dec. 24 — 8 a.m. to 12 noon

♦ Tuesday, Dec. 29 and Wednesday, Dec. 30 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

♦ Thursday, Dec. 31 — 8 a.m. to 12 noon

Zion Baptist Church:

♦ Monday, Dec. 21 through Wednesday, Dec. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

♦ Thursday, Dec. 24 — 8 a.m. to 12 noon

♦ Tuesday, Dec. 29 and Wednesday, Dec. 30 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

♦ Thursday, Dec. 31 — 8 a.m. to 12 noon

St. Augustine Catholic Church:

♦ Monday, Dec. 21 through Wednesday, Dec. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

♦ Thursday, Dec. 24 — 8 a.m. to 12 noon

♦ Tuesday, Dec. 29 and Wednesday, Dec. 30 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

♦ Thursday, Dec. 31 — 8 a.m. to 12 noon

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.