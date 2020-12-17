COVINGTON — The Newton County Board of Elections has voted to extend the early voting schedule for the U.S. Senate runoff race.
In addition to the early voting schedule announced earlier this month, the Board of Elections has made the following changes:
• Add Saturday, Dec. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Administration Building;
• Extend voting on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 until 5 p.m. at the Administration Building;
• Add Monday, Dec. 28 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Administration Building; and
• Extend voting New Years Eve, Dec. 31 until 5 p.m. at the Administration Building.
The full early voting schedule is as follows:
Newton County Administration Building:
♦ Saturday, Dec. 19 — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
♦ Monday, Dec. 21 through Wednesday, Dec. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
♦ Thursday, Dec. 24 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Monday, Dec. 28 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
♦ Tuesday, Dec. 29 and Wednesday, Dec. 30 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
♦ Thursday, Dec. 31 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Newton County Library:
♦ Monday, Dec. 14 through Dec. 18 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
♦ Monday, Dec. 21 through Wednesday, Dec. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
♦ Thursday, Dec. 24 — 8 a.m. to 12 noon
♦ Tuesday, Dec. 29 and Wednesday, Dec. 30 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
♦ Thursday, Dec. 31 — 8 a.m. to 12 noon
Zion Baptist Church:
♦ Monday, Dec. 21 through Wednesday, Dec. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
♦ Thursday, Dec. 24 — 8 a.m. to 12 noon
♦ Tuesday, Dec. 29 and Wednesday, Dec. 30 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
♦ Thursday, Dec. 31 — 8 a.m. to 12 noon
St. Augustine Catholic Church:
♦ Monday, Dec. 21 through Wednesday, Dec. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
♦ Thursday, Dec. 24 — 8 a.m. to 12 noon
♦ Tuesday, Dec. 29 and Wednesday, Dec. 30 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
♦ Thursday, Dec. 31 — 8 a.m. to 12 noon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.