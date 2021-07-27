COVINGTON — A moratorium on new residential developments has been extended until Sept. 21 to give Newton County planners more time to gather input from the Board of Commissioners.
The unanimous BOC vote on July 20 is the second extension of the emergency moratorium that was first implemented in January. The moratorium applies to the Development Services Department’s acceptance of zoning petitions and preliminary plat/concept plan petitions for new residential developments.
Development Services Director Judy Johnson told commissioners in January that the department had identified several ordinance regulations that conflict with each other. In addition, she said the differences between types of multi-family dwellings are not clearly defined, and other clarifications are needed relating to density, traffic and zoning in residential developments.
At the July 20 meeting, Johnson said she hopes to have a work session with commissioners to get more direction for any changes to residential development regulations.
The moratorium does not affect subdivisions that were platted prior to its implementation.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
