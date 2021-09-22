COVINGTON — An existing moratorium on new residential development in Newton County has been extended until Jan. 18, 2022. The Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday night to extend the moratorium, with the expectation that it will be amended prior to Jan. 18 to apply only to housing on new lots of less than 2 acres.
The BOC had discussed the moratorium at a work session earlier this month, agreeing to the 2-acre minimum. Development Services Director Judy Johnson said Tuesday at the board’s regular meeting that between now and January her department will compile a list of potential developments that may have a vested right to move forward despite the moratorium.
The moratorium applies to the acceptance of applications for zoning petitions and preliminary plat/concept plan petitions for new residential development. Currently buildable lots and developments already in the works are not affected by it.
The county has had a moratorium on all new residential developments in place since January. The moratorium, which has been extended twice, was set to expire Sept. 21.
Johnson said the moratorium would not stop all residential development, but it would allow the county to address density issues. In addition, she said, it will give the county time to analyze where growth should take place, taking into consideration the availability of public safety services, schools and infrastructure. She recommended the moratorium be put in place for nine months.
