COVINGTON — In addition to new fire stations, Newton County Fire Services is upgrading its equipment with three new fire engines.
One of those engines arrived Thursday. It features a 2020 Sutphen Monarch Pumper, a Cummins x12 500 horse power motor, Allison 4,000 transmission, Hale QMax 1,500 gallons-per-minute pump, 750-gallon booster tank and a six-person cab. The engine was purchased at a cost of $609,689 and was approved by voters in the 2017 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum.
This new engine, along with two more expected to arrive within the next year, will replace older models and go toward equipping the new Station 8 and Station 4 as well as the renovated Station 2.
