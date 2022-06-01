Warren Williams, left, of Wright Tree Service, carries out a rescue scenario in which a tree worker, portrayed by a Newton firefighter, has become unconscious. The right training can reduce an aerial tree rescue from hours to minutes. Williams is a national level trainer.
COVINGTON — A group of firefighters from Newton Fire Rescue and employees of the Covington Land Application Facility received training on aerial tree rescue Wednesday, thanks to Arbor Equity tree service in Covington. The training took place among the pine trees at the Land Application Facility off Flat Shoals Road.
Warren Williams of Snellville, senior safety lead at Wright Tree Service, provided training in high angle rescue scenarios and aerial rescue. Rusty Lee with Arbor Equity said too many tree workers are untrained, which can lead to emergency situations where aerial tree rescue becomes a necessity. He said Arbor Equity has helped to train more than 300 firefighters in the metro area to carry out these rescues. He said the training can reduce the rescue time from hours to a matter of minutes.
The training is particularly important for tree workers, who perform the most dangerous job in the U.S.
“Everything we do can kill you,” Lee said, from climbing trees to cutting limbs and operating a chipper.
