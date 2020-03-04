COVINGTON — Literacy is definitely on the move in Newton County as the Newton Foundation for Educational Excellence was just awarded a $10,000 Golden Grant from McDonald’s of Greater Atlanta to provide additional support to the Newton County School System’s mobile Book Bus program.
According to Dr. Karen Dozier, Elementary Curriculum Coordinator for Newton County Schools, the funds will be utilized to purchase thousands of new books to restock the NCSS Book Bus in preparation for a major 12-month run to target students in need of additional support.
“We will provide more books to students in an effort to ensure they will have access to books and literacy activities after school,” said Dozier. “Our goal is to see an increase of five percent on their performance on the Georgia Milestone Assessment.”
“The Foundation, along with the school system, determined that additional funding for the Book Bus was needed to provide an even greater impact to the community,” said Pamela Consuegra, Director of the Newton Education Foundation. “With these funds we will plan more routes and services to better meet the needs of our students as they work to become proficient readers.”
Consuegra added that younger children who visit the Book Bus will be the focus of the project but all children will be served.
According to Dozier, “Additional dates will be determined for Book Bus routes, especially during the school holidays and read aloud books for each date will be selected along with an educational activity to support the book.”
“We are excited and grateful to be the recipient of this very generous grant from McDonald’s of Greater Atlanta,” said Consuegra. “These funds will truly help make a huge impact on the children in our community.”
“A special thank you to the Education Foundation and Newton County School System teams for working together to secure this grant,” said Samantha Fuhrey, superintendent of Newton County School System. “We are fortunate to have such a wonderful partner in the Education Foundation. The grant funds will help us expand the Book Bus Program and reach more children in our community. Congratulations to everyone involved in securing this grant, and we appreciate the McDonald’s of Greater Atlanta for supporting our Book Bus programming.”
