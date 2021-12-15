COVINGTON — While Newton County is most frequently identified by its iconic Second Empire courthouse on the Covington Square, the county’s center of activity at the time it was formed was 10 miles east at the Brick Store community.
Newton County was created by the state Legislature on Dec. 24, 1821, from parts of Henry, Jasper, and Walton counties. The county was named for Sgt. John Newton, a Revolutionary soldier and companion of Sgt. Jasper, the namesake of adjoining Jasper County.
According to the New Georgia Encyclopedia, the county seat was later moved to Covington under a state requirement that the county seat be as close as possible to the geographical center of the county. The new town was named Newtonsboro, but eight months later, in December 1822, the name was changed to Covington, in honor of General Leonard Covington, a hero in the War of 1812.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
