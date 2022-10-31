COVINGTON — The Newton County School System’s graduation rate exceeded the state rate for 2022, with two of the county’s high schools seeing increases in their rates.
The school system posted an overall four-year adjusted cohort graduation rate of 90% for 2022. Alcovy High increased its rate from 85% to 89%; Newton High increased its rate from 91% to 92%; and Eastside High maintained its rate of 91%.
The four-year adjusted cohort graduation rate defines the cohort based on when a student first becomes a freshman. The rate is calculated using the number of students who graduate within four years and includes adjustments for student transfers. According to the GaDOE, the state calculates the rate as follows:
♦ The number of students who graduate in four years with a regular high school diploma, divided by
♦ The number of students who form the adjusted cohort for the graduating class
“Congratulations to each of our high school students, families, teachers, staff, and leaders,” said Samantha Fuhrey, superintendent of Newton County Schools. “To say that I am proud of their efforts to ensure students graduate well-rounded and prepared for the future is an understatement! Our school system teachers and leaders work diligently to support students, early and often, on their journeys to reach this very important milestone. This year’s four-year cohort graduation rate for the school system is the highest graduation rate we have ever experienced in a time when the state’s graduation rate has remained flat! It’s just incredible!
“The Class of 2022 set the bar high for all of the subsequent classes; not only did they reach the highest graduation rate yet, but they also earned more the $75 million dollars in academic, athletic and fine arts scholarships,” added Fuhrey. “I am so proud of them, and I am looking forward to watching future graduating classes inch closer to a 100% graduation rate!”
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.