COVINGTON — The Newton County School System’s graduation rate exceeded the state rate for 2022, with two of the county’s high schools seeing increases in their rates.

The school system posted an overall four-year adjusted cohort graduation rate of 90% for 2022. Alcovy High increased its rate from 85% to 89%; Newton High increased its rate from 91% to 92%; and Eastside High maintained its rate of 91%.

