Newton High School and the Newton College & Career Academy have announced that recent graduate Jenny Rodriguez has been selected as one of 10 students nationwide to represent Georgia and receive the prestigious Hispanic Heritage Foundation's Public Service and Social Justice Youth Award. Rodriguez's achievements, dedication to public service, and commitment to social justice have distinguished her as an individual among a pool of 300 candidates from across the United States.
The Hispanic Heritage Foundation's Public Service and Social Justice Youth Award recognizes outstanding young leaders who have made significant contributions to their communities and are dedicated to creating positive change in society. With her unwavering passion and commitment, Rodriguez has demonstrated these qualities throughout her academic journey.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
