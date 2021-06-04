COVINGTON — Members of the graduating class of 2021 at Newton High School were encouraged Thursday night to continue to model the Rams motto as they move forward in life — Be Respectful, Accountable, Motivated and Successful.
More than 500 seniors, including 134 honor graduates, gathered on the field at Sharp Stadium for commencement ceremonies, wearing blue caps and gowns and white stoles. Senior class President Nashara Baldwin welcomed fellow graduates and congratulated them on completing their senior year during a difficult time. She challenged them to continue to persevere as they move into the next phase of their lives.
“Be persistent, relentless and confident in pursuing your dreams,” she said.
Principal Dr. Shannon Buff praised the class for accepting a challenge she issued at the beginning of the year to exceed the amount of scholarships offered to the prior year’s class. Buff said the Class of 2021 did just that, accumulating $27 million in HOPE, academic and athletic scholarship offers compared to $22 million the year before.
Valedictorian Nathaniel Nash acknowledged the challenges that he and his classmates faced during their senior year and said they should build on that experience for the future.
“Our futures aren’t guaranteed, and that is why it is up to us to live each up and coming day with the passion to make it our best,” he said. “If we could graduate during a pandemic, then there is nothing the future has to offer that we cannot adapt. There is no stopping the Class of 2021.”
Dr. Buff presented several special awards during the ceremony. The Atlanta Journal Constitution Cup, awarded to the best all-around student, went to Terrence Fagan. The C.J. Tinsley Good Samaritan Award was presented to Jermaine Plunkett, and the Principal’s Triumph Award was awarded to Ty’liyah Hardeman.
Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey called on graduates to focus on the word “inspire” as they embrace life after high school.
“The world awaits you, Class of 2021,” said Fuhrey. “Through your actions and deeds, inspire the changes you want to see. Be grateful and selfless. We can all use a lot more of both in our lives, and it will inspire others to follow your lead. Be kind and forgiving. Your actions will be far-reaching, and you just never know the impact your actions might have on someone else. Be courageous in all that you do, and stand for that which is right, even if you must stand alone. Make good choices designed to make things better. Use your voice, talents and gifts to leave an indelible mark on your community, state, nation and world to inspire action. You achieved incredible success, so don’t stop now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.