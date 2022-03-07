COVINGTON — Newton High School has announced its top honor graduates for the Class of 2022. Graduating at the top of the class is Valedictorian Amara Igwilo. Jordyn Ash has been named class salutatorian. Rounding out the top 10 graduates in alphabetical order are: Isaiah Dawson, Kiersten Foster, Eva Fuhrey, Dakayla Fulton-Johnson, Joana Godinez, Kennedy Johnson, Zayvion Sheppard and Tori Wallace.
Following is some information on the top 10 and their plans for the future:
• Amara Igwilo — Igwilo is the valedictorian of the Class of 2022. She selected Dr. Trupti Shah, her 10th grade Quest chemistry teacher, as her Top Ten Teacher. Igwilo is planning on attending either the University of Miami or Auburn University where she plans to study either Marine biology or animal science. She would like to become an exotic or mixed animal veterinarian.
• Jordyn Ash — Ash is the salutatorian of the Class of 2022. She selected Dr. Marcus Williams, her AP macro/microeconomics teacher as her Top Ten Teacher. Ash will be attending Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University with a major in plant science. Once she has completed her bachelor’s degree in that field she would like to pursue alternative medicine. She would like to bring more holistic treatment options to those who do not have access to them.
• Isaiah Dawson — Dawson selected Heather Henderson as his Top Ten Teacher. Dawson plans to attend either Stanford University or Massachusetts Institute of Technology to pursue aerospace engineering as a prospective NASA engineer.
• Kiersten Foster — Foster selected Alainna Evans, her dance teacher, as her Top Ten Teacher. Foster will be attending the University of West Georgia to major in art education. Her life goal is to become an elementary school art teacher and sell her artwork as a side profession.
• Eva Fuhrey — Fuhrey selected Joshua Cook, her 10th grade accelerated pre-calculus and 11th grade AP calculus teacher, as her Top Ten Teacher. She will be attending the Honor’s College at the University of West Georgia where she plans on pursuing a Ph.D. in clinical psychology. She would like to either have a personal practice or continue on to law school and become a civil rights attorney.
• Dakayla Fulton-Johnson — Fulton-Johnson selected Terrance Demps as her Top Ten Teacher. She has been his law student in grades 10 through 12. Fulton-Johnson plans to attend Howard University, Spelman College, or Georgia State University to major in political science. She plans to attend law school to become a criminal defense attorney.
• Joana Godinez — Godinez selected Edward Kim, her AP literature teacher, as her Top Ten Teacher. She plans to attend a four-year university and major in business administration. She also plans to study for her real estate license and would like to complete an internship working with a finance team at a tech company.
• Kennedy Johnson — Johnson selected Zach Ames, her AP government teacher, as her Top Ten Teacher. She will be attending Tennessee State University on a full-ride academic scholarship to major in biology. After college she will attend dental school to obtain her doctorate of dental surgery and become a general dentist.
• Zayvion Sheppard — Sheppard selected Dr. Victoria Lockhart, the ALANHS Program director, as his Top Ten Teacher. Sheppard will be attending Morehouse College and Georgia State University. He plans on majoring in business administration, and after obtaining his bachelor’s degree he will attend law school. He would like to become a corporate lawyer and handle civil rights cases pro bono.
• Tori Wallace — Wallace selected Julie Hodges, her physical science teacher, as her Top Ten Teacher. She will be attending North Carolina A&T with a double major in business administration and marketing with a minor in math. She hopes to work in the sports industry in a business capacity.
