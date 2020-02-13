COVINGTON — Newton High School recently announced the top 10 graduates of the Class of 2020.
Graduating at the top of the class is valedictorian, Israel Dixon, and salutatorian, Eliana Lewis.
Rounding out the top 10 graduates in alphabetical order are: Triniti Brown, Meghan Byrne, Scott Evritt, Alexia Foster, Jazmyn Lee, Ariel Mattis, Kemora Seide and Tyjah Tuggle.
See below for information on the top 10 graduates, including their plans for the future.
• Israel Dixon—Dixon plans to attend The United States Military Academy at West Point and will commission as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army. His biggest aspiration is to positively impact the lives of others by becoming an officer in the Army and encouraging soldiers to be the best that they can be. Dixon chose Dr. Katrina Stanfield as his top 10 teacher.
• Eliana Lewis— Lewis hopes to attend Howard University, a historically black college, to major in English education. She hopes to one day pursue a career in education and work on publishing her first novel. Lewis chose Irena Ebert as her top 10 teacher.
• Triniti Brown — Brown plans to attend The University of Georgia, Spelman College, or Savannah State University to major in Business Administration. She aspires to one day own a nationwide beauty line. She chose Tony Brooks as her top 10 teacher.
• Meghan Byrne — Byrne plans to continue her attendance at Georgia State University and graduate in 2021 with an associate begree in biology. She will then transfer to either Mercer University or the University of Georgia. Byrne chose Heather Henderson as her top 10 teacher.
• Scott Evritt — Evritt has enlisted in the United States Marine Corps to become a Marine. He plans to go to Norwich University during his time in the Marines to pursue studies in war and peace. He aspires to become a history teacher. Evritt chose Edward Kim as his top 10 teacher.
• Alexia Foster — Foster plans to attend SCAD and earn a bachelor of fine arts degree in sequential arts. She enjoys art, comics, animation, video games, and mythology and aspires to become a well-known animator and comic artist. She chose Kandi Manning as her top 10 teacher.
• Jazmyn Lee — Lee plans to attend Georgia State University to pursue a career as a nurse. She chose Ramesh Parmar as her top 10 teacher.
• Ariel Mattis — Mattis plans to study Political Science at Kennesaw State University and aspires to become a lawyer. She chose Johnny Edwards as her top 10 teacher.
• Kemora Seide — Seide plans to attend a four-year university and major in biology. She also plans to pursue a pre-veterinary track and go on to become a veterinarian as well as an accomplished writer. She chose Grenetta Turner as her top 10 teacher.
• Tyjah Tuggle — Tuggle plans to attend Florida A & M University and major in business. She hopes to one day own her own business. She chose Dr. Victoria Lockhart as her top 10 teacher.
