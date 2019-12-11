COVINGTON — Graduation ceremonies for Newton High School's Class of 2020 will take place in Lithonia, based on a plan presented to Board of Education members Tuesday night.
Chief Academic Officer Benjamin Roundtree presented graduation dates, venues and expected costs for each of the school system's three high schools at the board's work session Tuesday. Roundtree noted that, due to the size of Newton High's graduating class, Springfield Baptist Church was not large enough to accommodate the ceremonies, as it has in the past.
Eastside High School will graduate first on Friday, May 2 at 7 p.m. at Springfield Baptist Church. There are an estimated 300 graduates to be at the ceremony. Each graduate can expect up to seven tickets, as the seating capacity at Springfield is 3,000. Springfield Baptist Church's rental fee is $6,750 per school, in addition to security fees averaging $2,000 per school. The per pupil cost (total venue and security costs divided by the number of graduates) is $22.50.
Newton High School will graduate next on Saturday, May 3, at 9 a.m. at New Birth Missionary Church in Lithonia. Due to an expected 612 graduates, NCSS had to select a larger venue in order to accommodate the expected number of guests and to distribute tickets equally. New Birth has a seating capacity of 6,000, allowing graduates to have up to seven tickets, unlike last year when Newton graduates received four tickets each. The rental fee, with security fee included, is $11,000. An additional video streaming fee is to be determined. The expected per pupil cost is $17.97.
"Utilizing New Birth allows for a more equitable distribution of tickets across the three high schools," said Roundtree.
Roundtree also reported that he and Chief of Operations Dr. Michael Barr researched other venues in order to make the most fiscally sound choice.
Other researched venues included:
- The Georgia International Convention Center with a seating capacity of 5,000 and a rental fee of $41,000 per day plus $20,000 for stage and sound. The venue also required that NCSS occupy the space for a minimum of four hours and that NCSS employ EMTs and additional authorities. Regardless, the venue reported that it would be unavailable at that date.
- The Infinite Energy Center with a seating capacity of 13,000 and a rental fee of $30,000 per school with an additional fee for sound and production. The facility also responded that it would be unavailable on that date.
- The UGA Stegeman Coliseum with a seating capacity of 10,500 did not provide Roundtree a quote or any additional information.
Alcovy High School will graduate last on Saturday, May 3, at 3 p.m. at Springfield Baptist Church. There are an estimated 424 graduates taking part in the ceremony. Each graduate can also expect up to seven tickets. All fees are the same as Eastside's, making the per pupil cost $15.91.
Board members had no additional concerns with the recommended venues but board member Trey Bailey did ask Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey to reiterate and clarify why the system chooses to not use Sharp Stadium for graduation ceremonies.
"We have used Sharp Stadium in the past, and the expense runs roughly around $30,000," said Fuhrey. "This expense covers such things like appropriate sound equipment, chair rental, stage and additional set-up; and of course security from set-up to breakdown; really a laundry list of costs...In addition, we had people who became ill outside due to the temperature so we had EMTs and resource officers; overall it is not zero cost to use the venue. The seating capacity is 2,000 on one side and 3,000 on the other. Also, the sun rises and sets in the end zones, making it very, very hot."
"As you know, we have to arrive to graduations early and Abigail (Coggin), Eddie (Johnson) and I were all on the board at that time, and I remember literally pulling up and there being many ambulances, more than three," said Chairwoman Shakila Henderson-Baker, echoing Fuhrey's concern. "We have a large elderly population; grandparents, great-grandparents and we have to keep that in mind...There is no shade, we saw kids drenched in their sweat, slipping across the stage. It became a hazard."
"Not to mention if weather were an issue, we would not be able to move all those people to another location. We would have to have multiple rain dates ...," said Bailey.
Fuhrey said the back-up plan would involve moving the graduating class to its designated school gymnasium where each graduate would receive one to two tickets for their family members to watch the ceremony.
Johnson echoed his fellow board members by informing them that he made a promise to himself that he "will not attend another graduation on a football field."
As NCSS has done the past, transportation for all graduates will be available to and from the venues for each school.