Shannon Buff.jpg

Dr. Shannon Buff

 Special Photo

COVINGTON — The Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals has announced that Newton High School Principal Dr. Shannon Buff is a finalist for Georgia High School Principal of the Year.

The Principal of the Year program recognizes outstanding middle level and high school principals who have succeeded in providing high-quality learning opportunities for students as well as demonstrating exemplary contributions to the profession.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos