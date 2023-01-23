COVINGTON — The Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals has announced that Newton High School Principal Dr. Shannon Buff is a finalist for Georgia High School Principal of the Year.
The Principal of the Year program recognizes outstanding middle level and high school principals who have succeeded in providing high-quality learning opportunities for students as well as demonstrating exemplary contributions to the profession.
Buff and fellow finalists Matthew May of Cherokee County Schools; Dr. Chad Stone of Tift County Schools; Dr. Suzan Harris of Butts County Schools; and Dr. Daphne Winkler of Murray County Schools, make up this year’s slate of finalists. The winner of the Georgia Principal of the Year will represent the state in the national competition.
Buff has served as principal of Newton High School since 2017. She previously served as a teacher and assistant principal at the school before moving to the district office as the director of Secondary Education. When the opportunity arose to return to Newton High School as principal she didn’t hesitate.
“Newton High is like home to me,” said Buff. “The students and staff there are family, and I can’t imagine working anywhere else.”
She added, “I am humbled to be able to represent Newton High School as a finalist for State Principal of the Year. I am incredibly proud of the work of the students, faculty, and administration. To have an opportunity to showcase our wonderful school and community is a huge honor that I do not take for granted. I am thankful to my family and the greater Newton Family for their support and to GASSP for the opportunity.”
“We are beyond excited to hear the news that Dr. Shannon Buff is a finalist for Principal of the Year,” said Samantha Fuhrey, superintendent of the Newton County School System. “Dr. Buff is a seasoned principal who fervently supports her students and staff. She is an outstanding leader at her school and mentor and friend to countless educators in our district and beyond. She truly represents the Newton County School System’s motto of Spirit, Pride, and Excellence. We are all proud of her and wish her the very best in the GASSP Principal of the Year program.”
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.