...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
to 9 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight Thursday night to noon EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are expected to continue to
fall behind an arctic front throughout the morning Friday.
Temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s along the
Interstate 20 and Interstate 85 corridors before noon. Further
south, temperatures will fall into the 20s lower 30s through the
early afternoon. Lows in the single digits and teens are
expected Saturday morning. In addition, windy conditions are
anticipated with northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with frequent
gusts of 30 to 40 mph likely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
