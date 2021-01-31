COVINGTON — The formal dedication and renaming of the Judicial Center in Newton County in honor of the late Judge Horace Johnson Jr. will take place Friday, Feb. 5, at 11 a.m.
Chief Superior Court Judge John Ott will present brief remarks at the ceremony, along with Georgia Supreme Court Justice Harold Melton. The ceremony will take place in the jury impaneling room, where limited seating is available. The ceremony will also be streamed into other courtrooms at the Judicial Center as well as live-streamed over the internet.
Following the indoor remarks, the ceremony will move outside for the unveiling of the new name of the building. By order of the court, the building will be closed to foot traffic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Newton County Board of Commissioners voted to rename the Newton County Judicial Center in honor of Johnson shortly after Johnson’s death on July 1. Johnson served as a judge there for more than 17 years.
In addition to being a noted jurist, Johnson was a well-known servant in the community, serving in a variety of volunteer roles.
Johnson was recognized by the Covington-Newton County Chamber of Commerce as the R.O. Arnold Award winner in 2017 and was named the Martin Luther King Jr. Trailblazer Award recipient in 2020. Johnson was also given the Frederick B. Kerr Service Award by Leadership Georgia in 2018, an organization he served as president of in 2009.
Johnson served on a number of boards throughout Newton County, including the founding advisory board of the Boys and Girls Club, the Washington Street Community Center, United Bank of Covington, Board of Counselors at Oxford College and the founding board of Newton Mentoring Inc. He was also a member of the Kiwanis Club of Covington, serving as president in 2018-19, and helped Newton County veterans through the Veteran’s Accountability Court he started in 2016.
Johnson, who grew up in the Sand Hill community, attended Washington Street School and was among the first Black students to integrate Ficquett Elementary School. He then attended Cousins Middle School and graduated Newton High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.