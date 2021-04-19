COVINGTON — Newton County’s Board of Commissioners has begun the process of working through a proposed fiscal year 2022 budget of $79.4 million.
The budget as proposed is about $5 million more than the general fund budget adopted by the board for fiscal year 2021.
The county held budget work sessions last week at which commissioners heard from each department head and representatives from each of the county’s appropriations. The budget recommended to commissioners by County Manager Lloyd Kerr is about $2.9 million less than what was requested.
Finance Director Brittany White told commissioners that capital requests have been removed from the budget and will be presented as a separate list that commissioners can then prioritize based on available funding.
Commissioners were expected to begin scouring through the budget prior to the regular meeting Tuesday night, with some saying they wanted to discuss each line item.
Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown met with commissioners last week to discuss his budget, but he said he wasn’t optimistic that the county would fund his requests.
Brown is requesting a total of $31.4 million for operations of the Sheriff’s Office, the Newton County Detention Center, and the Eastside and Westside precincts, as well as some capital expenditures. Last year, Brown’s budget totaled $27 million.
Brown said he does not believe the budget for his office has kept pace with growth in the county, pointing out that his budget has increased $5.5 million since he took office 12 years ago.
“You have a budget and … at the end of the day, regardless of what I ask for, I receive what I am given,” said Brown.
“I’m not as optimistic as I should be, and that’s where I stand.”
