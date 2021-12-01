COVINGTON — Newton County has posted a job listing for an interim county manager in preparation for the departure of County Manager Lloyd Kerr.
Kerr will leave at the end of the year after three commissioners voted in November against renewing his contract. Kerr has been county manager since October 2016 after serving as interim county manager for nine months. Because the three commissioners voted against renewing Kerr’s contract rather than to dismiss him, he will not receive any severance from the county.
The interim county manager job was posted on Nov. 29. Applications will be accepted until Dec. 29. No minimum salary was listed for the position, although all other jobs posted on the county’s website include that information.
In order to hire a new county manager or interim manager, the county’s charter requires that the chairman of the Board of Commissioners submit a list of at least three qualified candidates to board members for their selection. Chairman Marcello Banes has said this process could take months.
Over his last four weeks as county manager, Kerr said he plans to meet with county department heads to ensure that county operations continue as smoothly as possible.
“I do want to try to wrap a few things up and get with the department heads to make sure they know some of my future thinking that I might not have shared with them, so they’ll know the direction we were going,” said Kerr.
Of particular significance will be discussing the federal infrastructure bill with Public Works and the Transportation Department. Kerr said department heads will need to determine if the county will receive an allocation under the legislation or have to apply for specific projects.
“They’ll need to develop a list of projects we want to get money for and make sure we have a full understanding of what that bill encompasses,” said Kerr.
Kerr’s job has been in question since Nov. 2 when Commissioners Demond Mason, Alana Sanders and J.C. Henderson voted against renewing his contract. Commissioners Stan Edwards and Ronnie Cowan were in favor of renewing the contract.
At that time Chairman Banes stated that he would veto the vote not to renew Kerr’s contract. However, he subsequently learned that state law would not allow a veto to ratify a contract.
At the BOC’s Nov. 23 meeting, Sanders and Henderson attempted to bring back the county’s former recreation director, who left amid controversy, as interim county manager. Ternard Turner abruptly resigned in August 2020 after he and other Recreation Department employees received thousands of dollars in illegal bonuses and were subsequently directed to repay the money.
The effort to hire Turner failed after Mason, following the advice of legal counsel that the board could not unilaterally hire Turner, opposed the motion by Henderson. Commissioners Edwards and Cowan were also opposed.
Newton County operates under a county manager form of government, with the county manager responsible for day-to-day operations and the chairman serving as the county's chief spokesman and advocate and as a liaison with the legislative delegation, among other duties. The Board of Commissioners is responsible for setting policies that are carried out by the county manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.