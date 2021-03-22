COVINGTON — Newton County, in partnership with the Department of Public Health, is putting plans in place to open a mass COVID-19 vaccination center in April.
Commissioners last week unanimously approved a request by Newton County’s Emergency Management Agency to partner with Gwinnett Rockdale Newton Health District to provide vaccines, to lease an unspecified location for the center, and to lease equipment for operating the center.
The county also approved a grant application with the Federal Emergency Management Agency for reimbursement of the costs of setting up and operating the vaccination site.
Initial startup costs are estimated at $36,000, according to County Manager Lloyd Kerr, with monthly operating costs of $90,000.
Kerr said the county has identified a couple of sites where the vaccination center could be set up but has not yet settled on one. He said county-owned facilities were considered, but there wasn’t one that fit the requirements of the Health Department.
“We wanted to go ahead and get this in the works so we could get this set up as quickly as the middle of April,” said Kerr. “It’s anticipated that this would be in operation most likely through June and into July, possibly as long as September. According to the Health Department, the mass vaccination centers probably would not be necessary after mid- or late summer. This is a temporary center.”
