COVINGTON – A 65-year-old Covington man has been arrested and charged with distribution of child pornography. At the time of his arrest, Johnny Jay Farino was already on the Georgia Sex Offender Registry in connection with a 2011 arrest on the same charge, according to authorities.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, with the assistance of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, executed a search warrant at Farino’s residence on Wednesday, July 13. The warrant was related to an ongoing sexual exploitation of children investigation.
The investigation began after the GBI CEACC Unit received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The cybertip involved the possession and/or distribution of explicit child sexual abuse material, commonly referred to as child pornography, which was connected to Newton County.
Farino was taken to the Newton County Detention Center.
This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.
Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
