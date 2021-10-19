A Newton County man has been arrested on several charges involving child sexual abuse following a joint GBI, Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, and Newton County Sheriff’s Office online exploitation and child molestation investigation.
Derrick Alan Crooms, 45, was arrested Oct. 15 and faces the following charges: On October 15, 2021, Derrick Crooms, age 45, was arrested and charged with the following offenses:
♦ Incest (2 counts)
♦ Aggravated sexual battery (2 counts)
♦ Aggravated child molestation (2 counts)
♦ Child molestation (2 counts)
♦ Enticing a child for indecent purposes
Crooms was registered as a sex offender living in Newton County as early as 2007.
According to the GBI, in December 2020, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit received a request for assistance from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of numerous sex offenses against children by Crooms. The investigation revealed that these crimes allegedly occurred in Newton County as well as several different locations throughout the U.S.
According to the GBI, during many of the offenses committed by Crooms, Crooms was married to and traveling around the country with Rachel Overton, who was a traveling nurse. It was determined that Overton became aware of Crooms’ criminal acts and failed to report them to law enforcement. Overton has also been charged with cruelty to children in the third degree and failure to report as a mandated reporter.
Overton was taken into custody Feb. 23 with the assistance of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin. Overton was then extradited to Oconee County and released on bail shortly afterwards.
The GBI requested the United States Marshals Service to assist with locating and capturing Crooms. The suspect was captured by the Marshals Service in Stone Mountain following a tip received by a Marshal. Crooms was transported to the Newton County Detention Center.
This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade. The ICAC Program, created by the U. S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.
Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
