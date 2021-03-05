Stanton Springs

COVINGTON — Resolutions related to development of a new data center in Stanton Springs were approved by the Newton County Board of Commissioners Tuesday.

Commissioners approved an agreement with Baymare LLC for development of a large-scale data center in the four-county business park that is owned by the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties. The new data center will be built on property that lies within Morgan, Walton and Newton counties. The agreement has also been approved by the three other counties represented by the JDA.

Under a separate agreement, Newton County will take the lead in issuing permits for the project and will waive some permitting fees. The JDA asked that Newton assume this role based on the county’s prior experience in permitting Takeda and Facebook, the two large companies currently in Stanton Springs.

Recommended for you

In another agreement, the county agreed to authorize the Board of Tax Assessors to abate taxes on the property during the construction period in exchange for payments in lieu of taxes, or PILOT payments.

The JDA last week voted to issue $42 billion in bonds for Project Baymare. The bonds are known as “phantom bonds,” a process in which the authority issues the bonds, which will then be purchased by Baymare. The authority will take title to the project and lease it to Baymare. The authority’s ownership of the project will make it tax exempt.

Baymare will make rent payments that will cover the debt service on the bonds. However, since Baymare is purchasing the bonds, no money will actually change hands.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.