COVINGTON — Resolutions related to development of a new data center in Stanton Springs were approved by the Newton County Board of Commissioners Tuesday.
Commissioners approved an agreement with Baymare LLC for development of a large-scale data center in the four-county business park that is owned by the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties. The new data center will be built on property that lies within Morgan, Walton and Newton counties. The agreement has also been approved by the three other counties represented by the JDA.
Under a separate agreement, Newton County will take the lead in issuing permits for the project and will waive some permitting fees. The JDA asked that Newton assume this role based on the county’s prior experience in permitting Takeda and Facebook, the two large companies currently in Stanton Springs.
In another agreement, the county agreed to authorize the Board of Tax Assessors to abate taxes on the property during the construction period in exchange for payments in lieu of taxes, or PILOT payments.
The JDA last week voted to issue $42 billion in bonds for Project Baymare. The bonds are known as “phantom bonds,” a process in which the authority issues the bonds, which will then be purchased by Baymare. The authority will take title to the project and lease it to Baymare. The authority’s ownership of the project will make it tax exempt.
Baymare will make rent payments that will cover the debt service on the bonds. However, since Baymare is purchasing the bonds, no money will actually change hands.
